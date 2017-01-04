Peebles shines bright at Hogmanay

More than 2,000 people braved wintry weather to see in 2017 as part of a sparkling new tradition in Peebles.

Now in its second year, the town Hogmanay torchlight procession created a dazzling river of fire through the town’s streets and along the banks of the River Tweed.

Peebles Hogmanay torchlight procession 2016.

Organiser Chris Wright, of Hillside Outdoor, said: “It was much bigger than last year, and it looked quite impressive. The route was a little longer too, so you could see the snake of fire through the town, and it was that little bit more spectacular.”

With the new addition of children’s glowsticks going down a treat this year, Chris hinted at further improvements for next year’s event, saying: “We’ve no plans yet, but we have a few ideas to make it bigger and better.”

A community initiative, the proceeds from this year’s torch sales will be split between Peebles’ Beltane organisation, Christmas lights association, Round Table and peace group.