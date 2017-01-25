New art gallery taking pride of place in Melrose

A new business is looking to get to the art of the matter after opening in Melrose town centre.

Simply named the Gallery Melrose, it has been opened by Iain Loudon and David Wallace in the former Cobblers of Melrose shop in Market Square to offer affordable art and other gifts.

Almost 30 artists’ work are on display at the venue.

Iain, 49, of Stow, and David, 59, of Hawick, are both art enthusiasts and have opened the Gallery with the view of bringing quality pieces to the region and highlighting the creative skills of many artists at work today.

They are looking to establish a constant turnaround of pieces, and several artists from the Borders and nearby have already had their work featured, including David Hay, of Yetholm; Lizzie McCorquodale, of Wooler in Northumberland; and Janet McCrorie, of East Lothian.

The Gallery also aims to grow its collection to include pieces and gifts from artists from around the world, as well as Scotland and northern England.

Iain said: “The Gallery offers an opportunity for keen art enthusiasts to see a variety of superior pieces in one place and to purchase some unique art and original gifts.

“We will also help to develop an awareness of local artists and make sure the message about Scotland’s creative expertise is spread further afield.

“Our plan is to introduce talented newcomers and artists from further afield at various events to take place throughout the year.”

Also available is a collection of silver jewellery by Scottish designer Chris Lewis, sculptures by Philip Hearsey from Herefordshire and wood carvings by Ian Hunter and Michael McManus.

The Gallery is currently open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm.