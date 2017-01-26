X Factor’s Emily Middlemas returns to Hemelvaart Cafe

Straight from the X Factor Arena Tour, Emily Middlemas will wow audiences at Hemelvaart Cafe, Ayton.

Even before her appearance on last year’s X Factor, Emily was a firm favourite at the Hemelvaart.

She has performed there a couple of times and even recorded a live Hemelvaart Sessions which was posted to YouTube.

She said that Hemelvaart is her most favourite place to play and took to twitter and facebook to announce the show to her fans. There was an explosion in the demand for tickets for the performance on April 1 at 7pm.

Because Hemelvaart is an intimate venue tickets are limited, and lots of tickets have already sold. Many people wanted to bring children to see the show, so especially for them, Emily agreed to do a second show on Sunday, April 2, at 2pm.

Emily had initially auditioned for the X Factor in 2014 and made it all the way to Judges’ Houses with Cheryl Cole as her mentor. Regrettably, Cheryl felt she was too young at only 15 and needed time to find her own sound.

Returning two years later, Emily impressed the judges with an acoustic version of Stevie Wonder’s Master Blaster.

During her time on The X Factor last year, the Hemelvaart supported Emily by holding an X Factor party for her first live show and giving out ‘Vote Emily’ posters.

Unfortunately in a tense sing-off against Matt Terry, in which Emily performed Simon’s favourite Christmas song, War is Over by John Lennon, the judges decided to send Matt through to the final.

It would be so easy for someone in Emily’s position to be carried away by all of the public and media attention but she has kept her feet firmly on the ground and is determined, despite all of the success which is undoubtedly heading her way, not to forget where she came from.

Tickets are priced at £10 and are selling fast. To book visit www.hemelvaart.co.uk.