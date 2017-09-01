Virtuoso playing by Chamberlain and Haywood

Paul Chamberlain (accordion) and Michael Haywood (saxophone, whistle, clarinet) return to the Heart of Hawick on September 9.

They will perform the opening concert of Hawick Music Club’s 67 season. The concert follows two previous successful performances at Tower Mill on National Chamber Music Day 2016 and during the 2015/16 season, ‘Season 66’, where they captivated their audience with their virtuoso playing.

Although still relatively young both musicians are well travelled, a characteristic reflected in the versatility of their music.

Well-known South American anthem ‘Tico Tico’ [Zeqinha de Abreu] will start the first half of the programme and conclude with The Lewis Chessmen, Michel Haywoods’ own composition.

The iconic, The Swan, by Camile Saint Saens begins the second half and ‘Tango Pour Claude’ [Richard Galliano] concludes the evening.

Performance starts at 7pm. Tickets £10 from www.heartofhawick.co.uk.