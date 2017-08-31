Village field was indeed Stowed Out

An estimated 1,400 people helped the weekend’s Stowed Out festival live up to its name – and they were treated to a huge helping of fantastic entertainment.

And, with the weather on the Saturday smiling on Stow, it led to a family-friendly atmosphere in the festival field.

Organiser Mark Hartswood said: “We were delighted with how this year’s festival went.

“Friday night opened with the intelligent and engaging songcraft of Jack Hinks, followed by the Sea Bass Kid and Orkestra del Sol, whose energy got the crowd dancing and built up a real party atmosphere.

“Our aim is always to get eclectic high quality music and pull in bands on the touring circuit that Borders folk wouldn’t usually get to see, as well as providing a stepping stone for local talent.

“Saturday fulfilled this very well with sparkling performance from Millie, beguiling Indian movement from Dance Ihayami, hard rock from Slim Mistress, melancholia from the Boy with the Lion Head, the authentic voice of Emme Woods, the pop nous of The Little Kicks and the incendiary performance of the Van T’s.”

Also a highlight was local band the Dull Fudds, who had reunited to return to the stage after five years apart.

The spoken word performances were equally engaging, including an impromptu poetry penalty shoot-out between three football poets, Stephen Watt (Dunfermline), Thomas Clark (Selkirk) and Jim Mackintosh (St Johnstone).”

The beer came from Born in the Borders, who stepped in at late notice, while several stalls provided top quality food.

Mark added: “The success of last year’s Stowed Out allowed us to invest in the hire of a larger and improved main marquee, which allowed a more sophisticated lighting rig so we could improve the presentation of the bands.

“Finally, we are amazed as usual that we are able to put on such an exciting event through volunteer effort and the support of the community.

“We are very grateful for all of those who contribute.”