Talented trio Talisk make a big impression

Nominees of the 2017 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards’ Horizon Award and and winners of the 2015 Young Folk Award, Talisk are one of the fastest rising bands on the UK folk scene.

Performing at Etal Village Hall on Saturday, November 25, Talisk are set to create a crackers of an evening.

Mohsen Amini (concertina), Hayley Keenan (fiddle) and Graeme Armstrong (guitar) produce a captivating, energetic and dynamic sound that, in just a couple of years, has earned them multiple award wins, unwavering media praise, and standing ovations far and wide. On top of their collective titles, Amini was the 2016 BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year, adding to a trophy cabinet that far belies their years.

With appearances at the Cambridge Folk Festival, Denmark’s Tønder and Celtic Colours, their star is firmly on the ascent.

Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets £12 from 01890 820566.