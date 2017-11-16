Talented local young musicians perform classical concert

Some of the region’s most talented young musicians will be on display at the weekend when the Borders Youth Orchestra and Junior Wind Band perform at Galashiels Academy on Sunday, November 19.

The concert marks the culmination of 10 Saturday morning rehearsals which started back in August and will feature young instrumentalists from all of the region’s high schools and many primary schools.

Both groups received coaching from top musicians from the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra back in June and the Borders Youth Orchestra, conducted by Derek Calder, has been building on this experience with repertoire taken from the BBC Ten Pieces scheme, including works by Beethoven, Haydn, Bizet and Holst.

The Junior Wind Band, conducted by Colin Kemp, will perform two pieces by local composer Rob Hume as well as arrangements of ‘Mad World’ and The Proclaimers classic ‘500 Miles’.

Instrumental music lessons on woodwind, brass, strings, percussion and guitar are available in all nine high schools and most primaries in the Borders.

Most young musicians want to play with others and in addition to countless bands and ensembles that rehearse every week in school music departments Scottish Borders Council runs six regional music groups – the Borders Youth Orchestra, Junior Wind and Junior Strings which all meet on Saturday mornings and the Wind Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra and Guitar Ensemble which meet at two residential music camps each session. The orchestras boast impressive alumni, with many former members going on to work as teachers or as performers with some of Scotland’s most prestigious professional ensembles. All of these groups are supported by BYM, a parent/teacher/friends organisation which was formed in 1986 to support area music activities.

Sunday’s concert starts at 2.30pm with tickets available at the door priced £6 (£4 concessions).

For more information about the region’s music ensembles email music@scotborders.gov.uk.