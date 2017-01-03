String Jam Club celebrates 20 years in the music biz

2017 will be a milestone year for fans of Selkirk’s String Jam Club, and its organisers are keen to mark that with a series of gigs to remember.

The club for lovers of acoustic music moved from Galashiels to the County Hotel in January 2014, but it was back in 1997 that singer-songwriter Allie Fox first tentatively approached Helen Calder in the Salmon Inn to see if she could hire the room above the bar to host the club.

Allie told the Wee Paper: “It’s hard to believe, I know, but it’s nearly 20 years since I first walked into the Salmon in Galashiels to ask Helen if I could hire the upstairs room to set up a small live music venue for local musicians. From that day forward, the club has evolved, grown, hosted local and international artists, booked many musicians of different genres from the UK and beyond and has developed a reputation for its friendly atmosphere and the quality of music it brings to the Borders.”

Already, two concerts are booked in for the birthday year, with South African guitarist Derek Gripper playing on Saturday, January 21, and blues singer Amythyst Kiah on Saturday, February 11.

Tickets are on sale for both gigs – £13 for Gripper and £12 for Kiah – from the County Hotel on 01750 721233, or online from www.eventbrite.co.uk