Strata-spheric new album by Siobhan Miller

Following the release of hew new album, ‘Strata’, Siobhan Miller will perform live at Eyemouth Hippodrome on March 7.

Siobhan recently performed on BBC Radio 2’s, Mark Radcliffe Folk Show, Celtic Connections Festival and BBC Radio Scotland’s Quay Sessions.

Her vocal performances sit atop the all-star talents of some of Scotland’s finest musicians, including Kris Drever and Aidan O’Rourke of Lau and Admiral Fallow frontman Louis Abbott.

‘Strata’, the follow up album to her debut album ‘Flight of Time’, shows the many influences on Miller’s formative musical years. Her personal connection to each of the songs lies at the heart of this album, with the story behind each song equally as important as the song itself.

The album also features guest appearances from living legend Phil Cunningham.

Show starts at 8pm, tickets are £14. For more information visit www.eyemouthhippodrome.org.