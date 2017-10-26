Smokin’ blue grass from The Slocans

The Slocan Ramblers, a hot young bluegrass band fresh out of Canada, will be taking their special brand of music to Coldingham Village Hall on November 8.

The quartet started out casually, just four friends turning their love of bluegrass into gigs here and there around Toronto.

Now renowned as one of Canada’s best up-and-coming bluegrass bands, The Slocan Ramblers are on their first tour of UK and Ireland.

Their music is rooted in tradition, fearlessly creative, and possesses a bold, dynamic sound. The band have quickly become a leading light of Canada’s roots music scene, built on their reputation for energetic live shows, impeccable musicianship and their uncanny ability to convert anyone within earshot into a lifelong fan.

The Slocan’s comprise of Frank Evans - banjo, Adrian Gross - mandolin, Darryl Poulsen - guitar and Alastair Whitehead - bass.

Their 2016 album, ‘Coffee Creek’, received rave reviews and made a huge impact, winning them a Best Album nomination in the prestigious Canadian Folk Music Awards. They recorded ‘Coffee Creek’ the same way they perform on stage - standing up, leaning into the music, and pushing harder and harder for that edge.

This is roots music without pretension, music intended to make you feel, music to get you moving in a crowded bar.

Show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £8 from www.coldingham.info.