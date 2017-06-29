Scocha rock Earlston

Scottish Folk ‘n Roll band Scocha are to give a concert for Earlston Civic Week on July 7.

Based in Hawick the band have a dedicated base of fans who faithfully follow the band wherever they play. The name of the band is derived from the surnames of the two founding members Iain SCOtt and David CHApman.

Scocha are Scottish in style and roots but cleverly mix new material with the classics in an exciting fresh arrangement.

Show starts at 7.30pm at Earlston Rugby Club. Tickets £12.50 available from www.borderevents.com.