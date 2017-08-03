Sassy, classy swing

Have your say

The Swingcats present their new show, “Sisters of Swing”, at Eastgate Theatre on Saturday, August 26.

Part of the Creative Peebles Festival, the show promises to be a fab night of three-part swing music with a wonderful trio.

The show is a homage to the Andrews Sisters, and the great female vocalists from the jazz and swing era, including Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee and Nina Simone.

The Swingcats deliver these timeless classics with their unique three-part harmony arrangements and will be accompanied by the Karen MacIver Trio.

Described as “Scotland’s answer to the Andrews Sisters”, Alyson Orr, Laura Ellis and Nicola Auld have fast become one of the nation’s finest vocal groups, and have fronted some of the UK’s top big bands, including The Glenn Miller Orchestra, the BBC Big Band and the RAF Squadronaires.

They have also fronted some of the countries top big bands, including The Kings of Swing and the Saga Radio Big Band at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall.

Their success isn’t just limited to the stage.

So far, The Swingcats have released two albums to huge popular and critical acclaim.

“For glitter, for glamour, for goodness sake don’t miss them, they’re fabulous” – The Jazz House, BBC Radio Scotland.

Performance starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £15, are available from www.eastgatearts.com or call 01721 725777.