Reels and jigs galore

Enjoy an evening of traditional Scottish music at The Cross Keys Hotel, Kelso, on July 17.

Fèis Rois, one of Scotland’s leading traditional arts organisations, present a live performance from some outstanding young musicians from across Scotland in their annual Ceilidh Trail.

Come along for a fantastic evening of lively reels and jigs, beautiful Gaelic songs and great craic from musicians aged between 16–25!

Starts at 8pm, admission free but donations welcome.

For further information visit www.cross-keys-hotel.co.uk.