Pygmies play frantic funk and bolshy blues

Expect up-beat and sometimes off-beat music from the six-piece Pygmies at Eyemouth Hippodrome on July 29.

Comprising of Steve Kettley, guitar and vocals - aka ‘The Man with the Golden Larynx’, Barney Barnett and Andy Johnstone on sax, Ali Todd on guitar and vocals, Alex Hudson-Craufurd on double bass and Slawek Justynski on drums.

The Edinburgh band play Afro, Latin, ska-jazz, blues and soul, both original material and more obscure music by the likes of Abdullah Ibrahim, The Brecker Brothers, Oscar Hernandez, The Skatalites, Eddie Harris and...Lionel Bart (yes, really!).

Their debut EP, Pygs Might Fly, was launched in 2015 and their latest, Pyg Me Up, will be available soon from the band or iTunes.

Their name might be Pygmies but their music, and entertainment, is big and bold.

Show starts at 8pm. Tickets £13.50 from www.eyemouthhippodrome.org.