Patsy Cline tribute act set for Maltings

Country music fans will be excited to hear that the tribute concert, Patsy Cline and Friends, is coming to The Maltings, Berwick.

Sue Lowry, as Patsy Cline, will take you back to the honky tonk days of pure country music with her powerful renditions of such classic Patsy songs as, ‘Crazy’, ‘Sweet Dreams’ and ‘I Fall to Pieces’.

Patsy Cline was a record breaking recording artist spending 251 weeks in the Country Music Album charts in the USA. A down-to-earth country ‘gal,’ Patsy could look good in Western-wear or evening dress, as she performed all the country ballads.

Joining Sue Lowry is Marc Robinson, (up to now renowned for playing Buddy Holly), who will pay tribute to the granddaddy of country music, Hank Williams, with songs that include ‘Howlin’ at the Moon’, ‘I saw the light’, and ‘Rootie Tootie’.

Performing a sensitive tribute to Jim Reeves, with his authentic costume and iconic mesmerizing voice, is Lee Davidge, singing ‘Welcome to my World’, ‘Distant Drum’s and the song everyone knows, and can join in with, ‘Bimbo’!

So put on your Country and Western gear ready for a hayride of a show on April 30.

Show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £18 from www.maltingsberwick.co.uk.