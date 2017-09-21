One of Scotland’s best ballad singers

Aberdeenshire folksinger, Iona Fyfe is to give a concert in Yetholm’s Wauchope Hall on Saturday, September 23.

Iona has become one of Scotland’s finest young ballad singers, deeply rooted in the singing traditions of the north east of Scotland. A finalist in the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year 2017, Iona embraces the repertoire of her native north east. Described as “one of the most stunning voices on the circuit today” (Artree), ‘East’, her debut six-track EP encapsulating north east folksong was received with great acclaim.

Iona draws inspiration from source and revivalist singers and is a fine interpreter of traditional folksong in a contemporary yet sympathetic manner. A BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award competitor, she has performed at venues such as The Music Hall Aberdeen, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall and most recently The Royal Albert Hall in London. With her band, Iona has performed at high profile festivals throughout the UK from Orkney Folk Festival to Celtic Connections, Stonehaven Folk Festival and Folkest International Folk Festival in Italy. Iona’s debut album is set for release in January.

Performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £8 from Susan Stewart on 01573 420231 or Village Shop.