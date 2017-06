Celebrating 15 years of making music together, Emily Smith and Jamie McClennan’s anniversary tour showcases a big new sound for the duo.

Appearing at Eastgate Theatre, Peebles, on Friday, June 16, the pair will perform newly written songs paired with selected favourites.

With Emily’s beautiful voice and the couple’s sumptuous harmonies layered over sizzling double guitars, fiddle and accordion, it promises to be a memorable night.

Show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £14 from www.eastgatearts.com.