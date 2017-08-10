New musical direction for Innerleithen festival

This year’s Innerleithen Music Festival, held from August 18-20, takes on a new look.

It moves away from large-scale folk music concerts towards a more varied selection of entertainment and greater involvement from local performers, all under the banner of MusicHub17.

However, one ingredient not changing is the hugely-popular Live & Local venue, which runs all weekend at the Vale Club, with more than 30 acts booked, including the Borders’ favourite Australian busker, Jenny Biddle and the Dirty Beggars.

The concert programme at the parish church kicks off on the Friday with an entertaining evening of song and dance from the Stardust Musical Theatre Company, followed by the Fiona Henderson School of Dance. Stardust will provide a “musical journey through Wonderland”, while Fiona’s pupils showcase the work created at their week-long summer school.

The Saturday afternoon concert is titled Celebrating Traditional Borders & Song, with the well-established a cappella group, Fisher Lasses, and the acclaimed duo of piper Matt Seattle and guitarists Donald Knox, all weel-kent figures on the local traditional music scene.

The Saturday evening sees the headline concert for the weekend. The focus is on young people in Scottish traditional music, and the festival has worked with Peebles music school Nomad Beat and the Traditional Music Forum to create an exciting programme.

Two events take place on the Sunday afternoon. In the Union Club are the finals of the festival’s TuneUp music band competition.

Meanwhile, at St James Church, is a choir concert, featuring the local Traquair Choir, Borders Gaelic singing group Turas and, from South Queensferry, Home Groan. Other attractions include a harmony singing workshop with Kathy Stewart and Anne Ritchie, a World War I play, a busking competition, ‘come-and-try’ banjo, and music and singing sessions.

The festival concludes with Tweeddale’s musical minister, the Rev. Jim Benton-Evans, performing songs from his recently-released album.

Full programme and tickets available from www.innerleithenmusicfestival.org.