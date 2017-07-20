Mixing it at Audio Soup

Tickets to this year’s Audio Soup festival at Cranshaws are selling fast, so fans of Scotland’s “biggest wee festival” had better get their skates on.

Held over the weekend of July 21-23, the festival offers a diverse concoction of mind-blowing acts catering to every musical taste, from rock to reggae, drum ‘n’ bass to dub and everything in between. It promises to be an audio-visual experience to remember.

The line-up for the three day event features some of the UK’s top acts including Slamboree whose insane performances are an enthralling mixture of a seemless blend of live electronic music, gypsy styles, drum and bass, dubstep, balkan and a good old hit of 90s rave, A Skillz, Heist, Neil Landstrum, Scottish ska odyssey Bombskare, and a welcome addition to this year’s line up - SUPA and Da Kryptonites. Audio Soup will also feature over 100 other live bands and DJs including the festival circuit favourites Mungos Hi-Fi and Electrikal Sound System.

As well as the great music there will also be ‘yummy food’, craft ale and cider, colourful stalls and wonderful things to do.

Tickets (£70) available from www2.theticketsellers.co.uk.