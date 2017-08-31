Michael Collins returns

For their 70th Anniversary Concert, Music in Peebles welcomes the return of Michael Collins, one of the world’s foremost clarinetists.

Michael Collins plays exclusively on Yamaha clarinets. His dazzling virtuosity and sensitive musicianship have earned him recognition as one of today’s most distinguished artists and a leading exponent of his instrument. In 2007, Collins received the Royal Philharmonic Society’s Instrumentalist of the Year Award.

Collins is joined by The Heath Quartet, comprising of Oliver Heath and Sara Wolstenholme, violins, Gary Pomeroy, viola, and Chris Murray, cello. The group are fast earning a reputation as one of the most exciting British chamber ensembles. In May 2013 they became the first ensemble in 15 years to win the prestigious Royal Philharmonic Society’s Young Artists Award.

Together they will play two much-loved works - Weber Clarinet Quintet in Bflat, Op.34 and Mozart Clarinet Quintet in A, K.581, one of the most popular pieces in the chamber music repertoire.

The Heath Quartet will play Jörg Widmann String quartet No.1, written in 1997 when he was 24.

This concert is also the grand finale concert of the 2017 Creative Peebles Festival in Eastgate Theatre and the first concert of the 2017-18 season.

Performance starts at 7.30pm on on Sunday, September 3. Tickets £14 from www.eastgatearts.com.