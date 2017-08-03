Lisa is Berwick bound

Country music star Lisa McHugh makes Berwick the first stop on her end-of-summer concert tour on Wednesday, August 30.

Scottish-born Lisa is one of the few women on the Irish country music scene, and she brings her lively and fun style of music, which is guaranteed to get fans to their feet, to The Maltings, Berwick, for an amazing night.

Fans can’t get enough of the award-winning Female Entertainer and Female Vocalist of the year, five years running.

She has been packing venues around the UK and Ireland with her unique style of country music. Hailing from Glasgow and now residing in Co. Fermanagh, Lisa is winning the hearts of music fans everywhere.

This has been a busy year for the Princess of Country, having recently released her hit ‘Girl With a Fishing Rod’, which is proving quite the hit, and she recently topped over five million views for her cover of ‘Waltz of the Angels’. Her last album, Wildfire, reached number 7 on the Irish charts, and since then Lisa has been whipping up excitement among country music fans with her fifth studio album, #Country, released earlier this year, along with the highly-anticipated release of her first DVD.

Audiences will be treated to her new singles, ‘High Cotton’ and ‘Satisfy You’, as well as other hits.

Performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £18.50 available from www.maltingsberwick.co.uk.