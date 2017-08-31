Lindisfarne Festival’s crowdfunding campaign

With only one week to go until the third Lindisfarne Festival returns to Beal Farm in Northumberland, organisers are already looking ahead and setting ambitious plans for the 2018 event.

During this year’s festival which is taking place from August 31 – September 3, the team plan to promote their crowdfunding campaign with an aim to raise £150,000 over a five week period this autumn.

Officially launching through the Crowdfunder platform on Tuesday, September 12, the campaign will help support the development and growth of the three-day music event as they set their sights on securing even bigger named artists to entertain festival-goers next summer.

This year, the festival will play host to over 100 acts across seven stages, with The View closing the mainstage on Friday evening followed by fellow Scottish chart-toppers The Fratellis on the Saturday night. Other acts on the 2017 bill include: Norman Jay MBE, Fun Lovin’ Criminals’ Huey Morgan, Smoove and Turrell and many more.

The independent festival, which has seen footfall increase by 75% from 2015-2017, plans to use the crowdfunding to help firmly secure the festival’s future in the north east in an economic climate where similar events are failing to get over the line.

A range of rewards will be on offer to supporters of the Crowdfunding campaign, from early bird tickets, VIP and glamping packages, through to corporate sponsorships. Other special perks being offered include: limited edition merchandise, free food and drinks, plus membership to an exclusive ‘line-up voting panel’.

Building on the success of previous years, which has seen the festival shortlisted for multiple national awards, organisers say they are confident that the 2017 event next weekend will exceed all expectations and anticipate that people will leave looking forward to returning once again the following year.

2017 festival tickets can still be purchased from www.lindisfarnefestival.com, from £59 including camping; 2018 tickets can be purchased online via Crowdfunder from September 12.