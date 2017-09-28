Laura deals in the Dance Cards

Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards are one of the busiest and most popular bands on the roots music circuit – and they are heading to the Haining.

Following their outstanding success at the 2016 Shetland Folk Festival, this year’s Celtic Connections and Orkney Folk Festival,

After the Orkney gig, one of the most influential festival bookers in the UK said: “Just watched Laura C and The Dance Cards who were phenomenal – even better than when I saw them in Shetland last year.”

Then, when she saw the band in Orkney, Mhari Pottinger, who is one of the main movers and shakers when it comes to putting the Shetland line-up together each year, described them as “utterly, utterly sublime!”

Now, they are back in the UK once more and music lovers in the Borders will get a chance to see how good they are for themselves when they arrive in Selkirk for a performance at The Haining to help with ongoing fund-raising efforts there.

The four-piece will be one of the main visiting attractions at the big SPREE Festival in Paisley and have added with a few more dates before heading for work in Scandinavia.

Laura loves Scotland and would happily settle here if she got the chance.

“I have only been through the Borders very fleetingly,” she said, “and I knew it was somewhere very special.

“We are very happy to get involved with this project. Our UK agent comes from Selkirk and is passionate about the place.

“He has told us it’s a beautiful town. We are so glad we are going to get the chance to spend some time there.”

This latest visit coincides with the release of the band’s new album, which is already winning them even more media exposure.

John Nichol, one of the Haining volunteers, said: “We are keen for the Haining to be a regular venue for live performances by touring artistes, and hopefully see these events bringing in additional cash to continue the work being done.

“It certainly all fits with Andrew Nimmo Smith’s wish that the Haining should become a centre for arts and culture.”

Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards play the Haining, Selkirk, on Friday, October 13. Doors open at 7.30pm with the music beginning at 8pm. Tickets, costing £12.50, are available from The Scott’s Selkirk Shop.