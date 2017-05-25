Langholm set for legendary Country show!

The hugely popular hit show Legends of American Country is set to make its welcome return to Langholm’s Buccleuch Centre.

The show is enjoying huge success this year with over 100 sold-out shows at prestigious theatres all across Scotland and the UK.

Four fantastic singers, Joe Moore, James McGarrity, Rod and Tracey McAuley, will perform the hit songs of such icons as Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, Patsy Cline and Merle Haggard - to name but a few - in this two hour country extravaganza that will take you to Nashville and back in one night!

A full live band of top musicians, coupled with an authentic stage set and state-of-the-art sound and lighting equipment, deservedly makes this the top show of its kind in Europe.

If you like country music this is the only show in town so mosey on down to Langholm on June 11.

Show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £17.50 from www.buccleuchcentre.com or 01387 381196.