Jumping musical styles and continents

Award-winning folk singer Heidi Talbot is in concert at the Buccleuch Centre, Langholm, on May 18.

Born in Ireland, Heidi became a folk star in the USA as a member of the Irish American band Cherish the Ladies, and now lives in Scotland, where she is married to the celebrated fiddler John McCusker.

Touring with her new album entitled, ‘Here we go 1, 2, 3’, Heidi explores the tricks and traits of time – the way it passes, rushes, falls back on itself. Her style switches easily between Celtic and Americana with her gossamer voice that delicate reworks traditional and contemporary material.

Over the past ten years Heidi has performed all over the world and been nominated for folk singer of the year and best traditional song by BBC Radio 2, best live act by the Scottish traditional music awards and best female vocalist at The Irish Music Awards.

Show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £16 from www.buccleuchcentre.com.