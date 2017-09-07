It’s all Indie at the Hemelvaart Cafe

Yorkshire Indie-rock band, King No-one’s explosive live show comes to the Hemelvaart Bier Cafe, Ayton, on September 20.

The group, comprising of Zach Lount, Joe Martin, James Basile and Alex Townsley, have been conquering the stage, gaining bigger and bigger audiences with each show and blowing away crowds across the UK with their dynamic performances.

The band have played packed-to-the-rafter shows at festivals such as Reading and Leeds, The Great Escape (BBC Introducing Showcase), Live At Leeds, Dot-To-Dot and a headlining Club NME show at the iconic KOKO in Camden.

Their flamboyant style has also won the hearts of radio stations and seen them supported by the likes of BBC Radio 1 and 2 and BBC 6 Music.

Their latest single, ‘Antichrist’, is a follow-up to their previous pop-infused indie anthem, ‘Alcatraz’, and sees King No-One deliver a contemporary alternative-indie edge with hints of late 90’s hip-hop stylings.

Making an undeniable mark as one of the most exciting, ‘must see’ bands for 2017, King No-One are set to be exploding across the musical landscape again this year.

Performance starts at 6pm. Tickets £8 from www.hemelvaart.co.uk.