Inventive, swinging jazz music quartet

Galashiels’ resident clarinettist, Leif Juul Jorgensen, is bringing his Danish Jazz Quartet to MacArts.

Consisting of Leif Juul Jørgensen (clarinet), Jesper Lundgaard (bass), Søren Kristiansen (piano), Alex Riel (drums), the group will be playing numbers from their two recent CDs - ‘Just Jazz’ and ‘On the Road’.

The players are amongst Denmark’s finest and have played with jazz legends such as Roy Elridge, Svend Asmussen, Edmond Hall and Oscar Pettifind.

The quartet’s first CD, ‘Just Jazz’, delivers sparkly renditions of jazz classics that the group play with a surplus of elegance, enthusiasm and experience that comes from a full life in the service of jazz.

Their latest CD, ‘On the Road’, was recorded live in Germany in front of an enthusiastic audience and comprises of six tunes that have long proven their worth as vehicles for improvisation.

This will be an unmissable evening for any jazz lovers and will have you swinging from the rafters!

The Danish Jazz Quartet will perform at the MacArts on May 21 at 7.30pm. Tickets £10. For more information visit www.macarts.scot.