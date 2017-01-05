Infectious and entertaining music from Canadian trio

The fiery music of Ten Strings and a Goat Skin will leave you wanting more.

From Prince Edward Island, Canada, to The Buccleuch Centre, Langholm, this young group of musicians bring their unique brand of traditional Canadian/folk fusion music.

The band, consisting of Jesse Periard, Rowen Gallant and Caleb Gallant, have a natural way of connecting and charming audiences which has resulted in a broad fan base with no age restrictions. Their intoxicating and refreshing original music maintains solid traditional elements yet explores rich world flavours and textures that seems to be working a treat for them - and their audiences!

They push their music into new territory, adding B3 and crazed pump organ, clever effects and taut vocal harmonies, for a rich sound with a direct, funky edge. Yet the trio never forget their powerful ties to the rich mix of Celtic and Francophone elements in Prince Edward Island music.

The band has won numerous awards including the 2015 ECMA award for World Music and had numerous appearances on radio and television including Balade a Toronto, Radio Canada. Following their appearance at the 2015 North American Folk Alliance in Kansas City, they were singled out as one of the top 10 acts appearing along with Bela Fleck, Abigail Washburn and the Milk Carton Kids.

Their music has been embraced by audiences at top festivals and venues throughout Europe including the UK, France, Switzerland, Belgium, and Denmark. They have had top album sales at the UK’s second largest folk festival in Shrewsbury in 2015 – sheer proof of their popularity.

You can catch one of this band’s few UK performances at The Buccleuch Centre, Langholm, on Tuesday, January 17, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £14 (£12 concessions) and are available from www.buccleuchcentre.com or call 01387 381196.