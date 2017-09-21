Illuminating musical finale for Borders Heritage Festival

Ending on a high note is the aim of any event and the 2017 Scottish Borders Heritage Festival plan to do just that, with a little help from the Scottish Vocal Ensemble (SVE).

Mark Hindley (conductor) and his group of high quality contemporary choristers performed on the opening night of this year’s Festival, at Neidpath Castle, and will surely shine at the ‘Illuminating the Past’ events at Melrose and Dryburgh Abbeys at the end of the month.

The grand finale features two unique performances of medieval and contemporary music inspired by the Hawick Missal Fragment, which interprets and reflects the sites where they are performed, using the theme of this year’s Heritage Festival – ‘Where People, Place and Myth Meet’.

The programme will include ‘Fragments from the Hawick Missal’ and medieval music by Robert Carver, contrasted with two commissions of modern music composed in response to the missal.

Both performances will reprise elements of the highly-regarded work done by a partnership between Historic Environment Scotland, Creative Scotland and the Scottish Borders Archive Centre and Heritage Hub. There will also be an opportunity to view the Hawick Missal Fragment at the Heritage Hub in Hawick.

Sara Best, who is overseeing both events, works with Borders Youth Theatre and has been leading lantern-making workshops in the Borders. The lanterns have been themed around the site, its history and music and the children will participate in the event, creating an atmosphere of flickering light at Melrose Abbey.

Also, there will be a performance by the Borders Youth Theatre at Dryburgh Abbey featuring an excerpt taken from ‘Delving Deep’, based on poetry written locally at the time of WWI.

‘Illuminating the Past’ is at Melrose Abbey on September 29 at 6.30pm and Dryburgh Abbey on September 30 at 3pm. Tickets at www.borderevents.com.