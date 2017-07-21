Hawickfest - biggest ever music festival for the town

String Theory, brain child of local performers David Finnie and Paul Templeman, has treated Hawick to a weekly helping of acoustic music for the last two years.

Such has been its success that it has expanded into a three-day Heart of Hawick Music Festival - Hawickfest.

Taking place on the weekend of August 4-6, Hawickfest will feature a wide range of artists, with the majority of performances absolutely free.

The festival is centred on the Heart of Hawick café and auditorium but also includes other venues such as Coopers Bar (open mic sessions and evening gigs), Cornucopia/Old Hawick News Office (spoken word, workshops) as well outdoor performances at the Civic Space and Wilton Lodge Park Bandstand (weather permitting!).

The only two paid for performances take place on Saturday and Sunday evenings at the Heart of Hawick auditorium. Boo Hewerdine is perhaps most familiar from his work with Eddi Reader, both as a main songwriter (Patience of Angels) and producer of her albums. Sunday sees an equally talented singer songwriter, Dean Friedman, take the same stage. Dean first hit the pop charts back in the 70s, with Ariel and Lucky Star.

Over a dozen more artists will help to make this the biggest music festival Hawick has ever seen, starting Friday at 7pm. with Edinburgh-based Lee Patterson, a powerful solo artist joining an otherwise Americana-themed evening featuring Texas duo the J & B Brothers and John Hinshelwood’s Eagles-flavoured country songs on the glass stage of the café.

Saturday’s full day of activity begins at noon, with talented young man Ben Jordan all the way from Virginia, USA. Sunday also starts at 12, with the afternoon featuring ‘Guitar George’ Borowski (name checked on Dire Straits’ Sultans of Swing) and Tyneside’s Bob Douglas’s indie rock band The Frequency.

Full details available at Facebook (@hawickfest) and leaflets in Borders’ towns.