Hawick park to host two series of shows

Four-time BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards winner Karine Polwart is to kick off a series of three shows in the walled garden at Hawick’s Wilton Lodge Park on Sunday, June 25.

The Stirlingshire-born 46-year-old’s show will start at 2pm.

Wilton Lodge Park's bandstand.

Polwart has released five solo albums, the most recent of them being Traces, a No 57 hit in 2012.

The Scottish singer-songwriter’s concert is part of an expanded programme of events on offer at the newly-refurbished walled garden.

Hawick-based Firebrand Theatre Company will be presenting What Lies Beneath on Sunday, July 16, and Where Teviot Rins will be staged on Sunday, September 10.

Tickets, priced £12, for Polwart’s show are available from the VisitScotland box office at the Heart of Hawick or by phoning 01450 360688.

A series of free concerts is also being run in the park’s bandstand, continuing with Hawick Saxhorn Band this Sunday, June 18.

All bandstand performances take place from 2pm to 4pm on Sundays.

Visit www.facebook.com/wiltonlodgepark for details.

Others acts lined up to play in the bandstand include Stevie T on July 9, the Boy With the Lion Head on July 23 and Hawick Saxhorn Band again, accompanied by Hawick Scout Pipe Band, on August 20.

Park events manager Gordon Webber said: “The bandstand music series has become a popular element in the park’s events calendar.”

“As well as some of the regulars from last year, there are new performers who we hope will prove a hit.