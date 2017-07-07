Hawick goes music mad in August with fantastic lineup

For one weekend on August 5-6 Hawick will be taken over by a fantastic line-up of musicians for the Hawick Music Festival.

Most of the events at the festival are free to attend, however the two main concerts in the Auditorium are ticketed.

The headline concert on Saturday, July 5 is by acclaimed singer-songwriter Boo Hewerdine. Incredibly, it’s been seven years since Boo released his last studio album of original material - God Bless The Pretty Things - not that Hewerdine has been inactive, far from it, the period has been the most productive of his career.

He has written radio ballads for the BBC’s Olympic and recent Child Migration series. Elsewhere new songs were commissioned for art galleries and museums, including the Beneath The Dark Cloth project at the Met in New York.

Performance starts at 7pm. Tickets £12 from www.heartofhawick.co.uk.

On Sunday, July 6, Dean Friedman will be starring in the Auditorium.

Friedman had his first Top 20 chart success with the infectious hit single, Ariel, a quirkily irresistible and uncategorizable pop song about a free spirited, pot-smoking, vegetarian Jewish girl in a peasant blouse who lived, as the lyric goes, “...way on the other side of the Hudson”.

Friedman’s consummate songwriting and performing, have earned him a loyal international following, devoted to the sophisticated, funny and profound work of a master songsmith.

Tickets (£15) for the show which starts at 7pm are available from the Heart of Hawick box office, as above.

Also participating in the festival will be George Borowski & Mora (his daughter), Bob Douglas & The Frequency, John Hinchelwood Band, The Blackheart Orchestra comprising of multi-instrumentalist duo Chrissy Mostyn and Richard Pilkington. and many more.

For full details of all events visit www.heartofhawick.co.uk.