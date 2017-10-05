Greenlaw charity concert by Iona & Andy

Iona and Andy Boggie, one of Britain’s most successful country music acts, will give a charity concert at the Blackadder Hotel, Greenlaw.

The duo have travelled the world entertaining audiences with their unique mix of country and folk music. They are members of the British Country Music Hall of Fame and have sung many times in Nashville.

Iona and Andy moved from Wales to Greenlaw in 2016. Shortly after that Iona was diagnosed with breast cancer which was successfully treated at the BGH. Following this Iona felt she would like to support the Macmillan Centre and decided to organise a concert to help raise funds for an extension and improvements to the BGH Cancer Centre.

Chris Gregg, who has just reopened the Blackadder Hotel, offered to stage the concert which will be held on October 15 at 4pm. Tickets £5 from 01361884656, all proceeds go to the Macmillan “Make a Difference” fund.