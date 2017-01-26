Gifted young musicians at Eyemouth

Enjoy a special concert from some of the most talented musicians of the Yehudi Menuhin School at Eyemouth Hippdrome.

The concert will be held on Wednesday, February 8, between 10.30am and 12 noon and included in the admission price of £10.50 is coffee and a selection of cakes.

The boarding school, which was founded in 1963, gives talented young string players, pianists and classical guitarists an opportunity to develop their musical talents alongside their academic studies. It allows them to to pursue their love of music and achieve standards of performance on stringed instruments and piano at the highest level.

Famous past pupils include Nigel Kennedy, Melvyn Tan, Kathryn Stott, Tasmin Little and Alina Ibragimov.

All funds raised from this event will go to CHAS.

Last year’s performance sold to record numbers so get your tickets now. For more details visit www.eyemouthhippodrome.org.