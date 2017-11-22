Fyne Fiddles launches new book/CD for fiddle players

Riddell Fiddles, local traditional music, has a busy few weeks ahead with the various bands involved in local performances.

Their new regular Tuesday night sessions are proving a success with musicians gathering between 7-9pm weekly. Thanks to Heatherlie House Hotel for hosting us.

Firstly, Riddell Fiddles guitarist Donald Knox and visiting fiddle tutor Amy Geddes are launching their Fyne Fiddles tune book and CD.

The book is a suite of lessons for a range of abilities, from improving beginner to advanced learners. A treasure chest of information and advice on the technical and creative aspects of both playing and understanding traditional music.

Each of the nine lessons focuses on a specific tune, painting a broad picture of the music and bringing out the important details and techniques within the notes. The choice of tunes (some new, some old) represents the continuing evolution of traditional music, and this is complemented by guitarist Donald Knox’s varied and

rhythmical arrangements.

As well as providing step-by-step exercises to help with bowing, intonation and all kinds of technique and theory, the CDs bring you a fabulous backing band in your own living room! The book is laid out in an easy to follow, accessible style, with fun illustrations by Sarah Roberts.

Fyne Fiddles’ Borders book launch is being hosted by Riddell Fiddles at the Haining, Selkirk, on Sunday, November 26, at 3pm. Entry is by donation and there will be light refreshments, tunes from the maestros themselves, book signing and a set or two from Riddell Fiddles. All are welcome.

Other actvities planned for December include Bannerfield Buskers playing at the Bield (December 1), Riddell Fiddles look forward to playing at the Christmas Tree lights switch on in Selkirk (December 2) whilst on December 3, junior and not so junior bands, perform at the Old Parish Church, Kelso, as part of a fundraiser for RNLI.

Therein starts the busking supermarket series! Tesco in Galashiels have kindly allowed Riddell Fiddles to perform on several occasions throughout December. Dates are on www.riddellfiddles.co.uk.