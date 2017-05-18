Future of jazz is in very safe hands

Audiences will discover that the future of jazz in Scotland is in very safe hands when the Tommy Smith Youth Jazz Orchestra performs at the Eastgate Theatre on May 19.

Led by Tommy Smith, the internationally-renowned saxophonist, composer and Royal Conservatoire of Scotland Head of Jazz, the youth arm of the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra (SNJO) sees a crack line-up of talent who deliver a trademark mix of improvisational skills, exuberance and sheer musicianship.

The group’s repertoire ranges from classics by Ellington, Basie, Mingus and Gillespie to present day big band tracks by the likes of Fred Sturm and Florian Ross.

Between them, the young musicians bring the music alive, playing with a collective maturity well beyond their years and featuring soloists of quite stunning ambition and creativity.

The evening will see the band perform tunes from their new album, Effervescence, which includes several arrangements by regular SNJO collaborator Florian Ross.

See this fantastic youth orchestra playing with a collective maturity well beyond their years pay tribute to some great jazz legends at 7.30pm.

Tickets £12, (schoolchildren free), from www.eastgatearts.com.