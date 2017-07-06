Fusion of folk and jazz by Blue Rose Code

Indie-folk artist Blue Rose Code, aka Ross Wilson, will be live at the Hemelvaart Bier Cafe, Ayton, on July 22.

With three stellar albums, featuring the likes of Danny Thompson, Karine Polwart, Nashville’s McCrary Sisters and even Hollywood A-lister Ewan McGregor, Edina’s own Ross Wilson’s rise has been nothing short of breakneck and breathtaking.

A standing ovation at the 2016 Celtic Connections, four sell-out shows at the Fringe and a nomination for Scottish Album Of The Year 2014 stands testament to Wilson’s success.

Edinburgh-born Wilson describes his music as “audibly Scottish, Caledonian Soul”. Performing live he is stunning, and this reputation led Edith Bowman to personally ask Ross to perform on the launch show of BBC At The Quay with Texas and Stornoway. He is a modern day troubadour and a songwriter of immense talent.

Show starts at 7pm. Tickets £12.50 from www.hemelvaart.co.uk.