Four talented musicians with voices to match

Top Floor Taivers, a young and fresh Glasgow-based band, will perform at Wauchope Hall, Yetholm, on October 28.

Band members are Claire Hastings (who won the prestigious BBC Radio Scotland’s Young Traditional Musician of the Year award in 2015), Tina Jordan Rees (piano), Heather Downie (clarsach) and Gráinne Brady (fiddle).

Coming from Scotland, England and Ireland, they combine stunning vocals with piano, fiddle and clarsach to create unique arrangements of traditional folk songs.

Their name derives ‘taiver’ - a Scots word meaning to wander in mind or speech and from Tina’s top floor flat where the band used to rehearse.

Nominated in the Up and Coming Artist category at the 2016 MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards, the band released their debut album ‘A Delicate Game’ in January 2017.

Show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from Village Shop or 01573 420231.