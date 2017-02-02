Fiddling all the way to the Caribbean

Selkirk fiddlers will be packing their bows and heading for Barbados in May to take part in the Barbados Celtic Festival.

The Festival celebrates, both in music and food, the links between the European Celtic and the sunny Caribbean island of Barbados.

Riddell Fiddles will perform along with pupils from the Suzuki Violin School of Barbados on Saturday, May 27, headlining the Fiddlers Rally,

To raise funds for the trip the group have held a number of pop up shop performances. They will be at 1 Tower Street, Selkirk, on Saturday, February 4, to start the countdown for September’s YES festival.

Group founder, Sheila Sapkota, said: “We have many events scattered over the coming months ranging from within the Zandra Elliot Bandstand at Wilton Park, Tweedbank Community Centre and the Art at Ancrum event, but our biggest performance will be in Barbados.”