Everyone can sing so why not get involved?

Scotland Sings’ popular ‘Renewing the Tradition’ workshops are back.

This year the project has asked contemporary songwriters to take inspiration from Robert Burns’ life and works and write a brand new contemporary song, resulting in three brand new works from three of Scotland’s finest song-smiths, two of which will be taught at their workshops.

This year’s songs bring ballast to the project with ‘A Fork in the Road’ from Eric Bogle (And the Band Played Waltzing Matilda) and the very Burnsian – in its theme and outlook – ‘Handwash Feein’ Mairket’ from one of Scotland’s foremost songwriters Rab Noakes.

These songs will be arranged for harmony singing and will be taught at a full day workshop which will be held on Sunday, February 19, in Eastgate Arts Centre, Peebles.

At the workshops, the songs and harmonies will be taught slowly by ear although participants are welcome to take music home with them.

Corrina Hewat, well known across Scotland and internationally as a player, composer, arranger and teacher will lead the group and if time allows, also share some material of her own choosing.

Alison Burns, Scotland Sings co-ordinator, said: “The workshops are part of a four-year project to get more people singing together wherever they are in Scotland.

The great thing is that everyone will be in the same boat as the songs we’ll be learning are brand new. There will be a warm welcome for everyone, whether you sing every week in a choir or haven’t sung with other people for years.”

Singing is good for you - it makes you smile, and there are well documented health and social benefits to be gained from participating in regular singing activities. It is also a chance to get involved in the local community.

The cost for the day is £12.50. In order to encourage more men to participate there is a special 2 Ticket Special Deal - buy one ticket and get the second free, where one or both tickets is for a man.

More information and booking details can be found at the Scotland Sings website: www.sing.scot or www.eastgatearts.com.