Evening of whisky and song

The Border Whisky Club is holding an evening of Music and Whisky on Friday, August 25.

Held at the Border Club in Hawick, the event will be led by the talented singer/songwriter and author, Robin Laing – the Whisky Bard.

Robin is as well known in the world of folk music as he is in that of whisky and has penned many songs on the subject of whisky as well - Teri favourite “Black Clothes” being one of them.

In addition Robin is on the panel of experts that select the whiskies for the Scotch Malt Whisky Society. As a published author he has written three books on the subject of whisky and as a singer/songwriter has released five CDs of whisky-related songs as well as four general CDs.

Robin guide the audience on a journey of six whiskies accompanied by songs that reflect both his skill for words and his great sense of humour.

Whether you opt for the whisky and song or simply for the song, Robin’s personality and humour will shine through for a great evening of entertainment and fun.

Tickets £18 for Whisky & Song and £12 for the music are on sale at Teviot Wines, Dorwards and at The Border Club.

All profits donated to The Heart of Hawick Music Festival.