Eastgate rocks to Main Street Blues

Eastgate Theatre welcomes a firm favourite on the festival circuit later this month when Main Street Blues brings its powerful mix of acoustic and electric blues, rock and funk to Peebles on April 29.

One of the most celebrated Scottish bands to emerge in the genre, Main Street Blues has been a regular fixture at the prestigious Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival, with sold out performances in each of the last five years. Renowned for their energetic live shows, part of the band’s set was broadcast by the BBC when they played the main stage at the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival in the Highlands last summer.

The band has an enviable back catalogue of performances having supported many international touring bands, from Wishbone Ash to Caravan, Hot Chocolate, King King and Stan Webb. Music played is drawn from a wide range of influences from older blues legends such as BB King to more modern performers including Sean Costello, Bill Perry, Mike Zito, Warren Haynes and Robert Ward.

Led by the exemplary Derek Smith on guitar and vocals, his is a voice which carries echoes of Robert Cray, Eric Clapton and Van Morrison.

Tickets £12/£6 schoolchildren on 01721 725777 or www.eastgatearts.com.