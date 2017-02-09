Duns to enjoy a musical afternoon of love and song

Love will be in the air in Duns this month with a fundraising concert that promises to tug at the heartstrings.

The andante Chamber Choir will team up with a group of Berwickshire High School pupils to perform ‘If Music Be the Food of Love, Sing On’.

The afternoon event will be held at Duns Parish Church on Sunday, February 26 at 3pm, doors open 2.30pm.

It will feature songs ranging from Purcell to Sting, from James Taylor to The Beatles, all with one thing in common: they concern love, whether fulfilled, unrequited, betrayed, yearned for or simply puzzled over.

The concert is being staged to raise funds for 21 BHS pupils and three staff who will be volunteering to help build houses in Tanzania, East Africa, in June.

Working with local builders and communities, they will be digging out foundations, making bricks, mixing cement and painting walls, as well as spending time playing with local children.

Members of the group and their friends will be singing and piping at the event.

“There are so many beautiful pieces about love written or arranged for a-cappella choirs like ours (ones that perform without accompaniment),” said andante’s Director, John Stone. “And with the concert being on February 26, not long after St Valentine’s Day, the theme of love seemed particularly apt.”

andante, a 32-voice choir which rehearses weekly at Eccles and Leitholm, was set up 10 years ago with the aim of raising funds for charitable causes. To date, it has performed for local charities such as Stable Life, Children 1st, Riding for the Disabled, Home-Start, Care in the Community and the Vine Trust, the group that is organising the BHS pupils’ volunteering experience in Tanzania.

Entry is £8, including afternoon tea and refreshments, either on the door or by ticket from emailing beebfwatson@gmail.com or 07561 490131).