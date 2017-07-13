Dublin Declan’s velvet voice

Etal Village Hall welcomes successful Irish artist Declan O’Rourke on July 29.

Declan’s soulful music, rooted in folk and trad, has attracted the praise of countless industry giants, including John Prine and Paul Weller among others. His songwriting style moves faultlessly between impressionism and storytelling, and can be at home in almost any form. Songs of Declan’s have been covered by a growing list of established artists raging from Christy Moore, to Eddi Reader, and Josh Groban.

He has joyously taken part in the popular “Transatlantic Sessions” series with top musicians from both sides of the pond.

At Celtic Connections this year Declan was backed by the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, while playing as guest to Laura Marling at the Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow. However, he is just as comfortable playing solo with a guitar in an intimate venue, using his subtle finger-picking style. Declan’s voice is something special that has to be heard to be believed, described in an Irish Times publication as “rich as dark chocolate melting into your brain”.

Word is getting out around the folk scene, slowly but very surely, about the charisma of Declan O’Rourke, his great performances, and his songwriting skills. Don’t be the last to find out.

Performance starts at 8pm. Tickets £12 from 01890 820566 or steve.w.taylor@btinternet.com.