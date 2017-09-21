Debut for award-winning pianist

There is still time to catch some wonderful music at this year’s Lammermuir Festival.

The Festival runs until Sunday, September 24, in a host of venues from tiny churches to grand houses with music carefully matched to every venue.

On Friday, September 22, opera returns with Ryedale Festival Opera’s production of Mozart’s La Finta Giardiniera, in a new English translation by John Warrack. Eamonn Dougan conducts the Orchestra.

Scotland’s premiere new group, Red Note Ensemble, perform David Sawer’s music, including his soundtrack for the silent film, ‘The Life and Death of 9413: A Hollywood Extra’, at Eastfield Farm, Whittingehame, also on September 22.

Tenebrae make a welcome return visit as part of their 15th Anniversary UK tour. They will perform the Scottish premieres of two works, one featuring the National Youth Choir of Scotland, on Saturday, September 23.

Phenomenal young pianist Daniel Kharitonov makes his Scottish debut in Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin and Liszt at Dunbar Parish Church on Sunday, September 24.

The festival closes on Sunday in St Mary’s Church, Haddington with The Dunedin Consort performing Handel.

Full details from www.lammermuirfestival.co.uk.