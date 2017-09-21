Concert first for bands

St Ronan’s Band will present a concert featuring a group of special guests representing Innerleithen Pipe Band in a concert-first for the town’s Memorial Hall on September 23.

The Bands will be under the direction of musical director Alan Fernie and Pipe Major Bruce Gillie and will join forces for a number of pieces - both old and new.

The Silver Band will also perform on their own and the concert will be opened by the ever-popular young players of St Ronan’s Future Band.

The concert comes ahead of a trip to the Wilder Kaiser, in the Austrian Tyrol, next month when a 45-strong massed band from Innerleithen will make the trip to represent Scotland at the Blasmusik Festival in Ellmau.

“We are very pleased to be working with our friends in Innerleithen Pipe Band on both the concert and the Austrian trip,” explained band chairman Christopher Wilson. “We are very used to playing together at Games Week, but hope to bring the very stirring sound of massed brass and pipes to new audiences through the concert and the tour,” he said.

Concert starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets £7 (£5 concession) are on sale from KJBelleville@aol.com, Thrift Shop, Adam’s Bakery (Innerleithen) or Robb’s KeyStore (Peebles).