Concert first by octet

The Borders Music and Arts Society are much looking forward to their next concert at Mellerstain House on Thursday, May 18.

It will be the first time they have promoted an octet – the Mendelssohn on Mull Festival Ensemble - eight young professionals who have gained much from their experience at the Mendelssohn on Mull Festival.

Founded in 1988, by the revered violinist Leonard Friedman, this festival has been responsible for so much of lasting value in Scotland’s musical life. It provides young string chamber music professionals with an intensive week of training and performance, working with established artists in the surroundings of natural beauty that drew the composer Mendelssohn to Scotland.

The repertoire has the Mendelssohn Octet as its focus plus quartets by Haydn (Quartet Op 76 no 5) and Dvorak (Quartet Op 96).

This year the musicians of Mendelssohn on Mull are supporting the community-led project, the Mull Music Makers, which provides a regular programme of violin teaching to 40 local schoolchildren.

Audiences can enjoy an insight into both the intensity and the satisfaction that participants find at the festival.

Performance starts at 7.30pm. Meet the artistes at the after concert finger buffet (additional £7.50). Tickets £17.50 from www.bordersmusicandartssociety.co.uk or from Isobel Lafferty 01835 864153.