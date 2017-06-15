Classical music inspires

Members of the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra visited Galashiels last Saturday to work with young musicians from the Borders Youth Orchestra, Junior String Orchestra and Junior Wind Band.

The workshop, held at Galashiels Academy, was part of the BBC Ten Pieces project which aims to open up classical music to a new generation of children and inspire them to develop their own creative responses to music.

Over the course of the day the children received expert coaching from some of Scotland’s top orchestral musicians before staging an informal concert for parents and friends.

Around 90 pupils from all of the region’s high schools and many primary schools took part in the workshop. Music performed included Ten Pieces favourites by Stravinsky, Beethoven and John Adams.

Any young musician who would like to play in one of the regional music groups should email music@scotborders.gov.uk or telephone 01835 825097.

The closing date for applications to join a music ensemble next session is Friday, June 23.