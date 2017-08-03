Championship success is music to pipe band’s ears

Borders pipers and drummers are celebrating this week after claiming a top-six placing at a major pipe band championship on Saturday.

Stow Borders Pipe Band performed amidst crowds of 20,000 fellow bandsmen and visitors at this year’s Scottish Pipe Band Championships in Dumbarton to bring the sixth-place trophy back to the Borders.

Bands from across the country performed in a wet and windy Levengrove Park in the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association’s penultimate major championship of the competing season.

The 15-strong team of musicians, competing in grade 4B of the championships, finished third of 14 bands in their early-morning heat before another solid perfromance in the final claimed them sixth place overall.

Pipe major Stuart Robinson, of Galashiels, said; “We were delighted with Saturday’s result, and it’s great to see everyone’s hard work paying off.

“We run a very successful pipe and drums school offering tuition from top-grade one tutors, and we’re always looking for new learners to make use of this and would welcome anyone wishing to come along.”

The Stow-based outfit’s sister group, Scottish Borders Pipe Band, a grade 3A band, hopes to grace the circuit again next season after taking a break this year. Any learners interested in the pipes and drums school plus any existing players interested in joining either band are welcome along to practices each Thursday in Stow Parish Church at 7pm. For more information contact Stuart on srobbo53@hotmail.com or visit the band’s Facebook page.

The band heads to North Berwick contest this Saturday before the world championships the following weekend.