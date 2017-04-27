Champion band head to Belgium

The Scottish Borders Youth Brass Band enjoyed a civic reception at Scottish Borders Council on Friday, April 21.

The band were recently crowned Scottish Champions and will now travel to Belgium to the European Championships.

The reception, hosted by Convener of Scottish Borders Council, Councillor Graham Garvie, was held in recognition of the band’s success and to wish them the very best of luck in Ostend, Belgium later this month.

Councillor Garvie said: “I was delighted to welcome this group of fabulous young musicians to the Council, and was especially pleased to hear them play.

“They are an extremely talented group and they will be superb ambassadors for the Scottish Borders and Scotland when they take on the best bands from across Europe.”

The band is comprised of 40 brass and percussion musicians from across the Borders, aged between 11 and 18.

Scott Renwick, chairman of the Scottish Borders Brass Band Association, said: “The band was pleased to take up the invitation to the civic reception and the opportunity to perform in the Council Chamber.

“We are all looking forward to our European adventure and will do our best to bring back the title to Scotland. It will be a fantastic experience for the young people and I am sure they will all enjoy meeting and competing against their peers from across Europe.”